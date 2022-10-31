wrestling / News
Black Label Pro Latest Company To Join FITE Streaming Service FITE+
October 31, 2022 | Posted by
Fightful Select reports that Black Label Pro is one of the first companies to join FITE’s new streaming service Fite+. The company will begin with its show Slamilton on November 12, a doubleheader. More announcements are expected soon.
BLP had been streaming on IWTV before this, and thanked them on social media over the weekend.
