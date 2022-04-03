wrestling / News

Black Label Pro Norm Results 4.3.22: Effy Battles Charlie Haas, More

April 3, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Black Label Pro Norm Image Credit: Black Label Pro

Black Label Pro’s latest show, Norm, took place on Sunday morning in Dallas as part of The Collective and the results are online. You can see the results below, per Fightful:

* The Barbarian def. Calvin Tankman

* Billie Starkz def. Shazza McKenzie

* Effy def. Charlie Haas

* Kobe Durst def. Jessica Troy

* Big Damo def. Warhorse

* The WorkHorsemen def. Davey Richards & Mike Bailey

* Anthony Greene def. Alex Zayne and Black Taurus and Blake Christian

* Carlos Romo, Kevin Blackwood & Titus Alexander def. Violence Is Forever & Tom Lawlor

* Kody Lane def. Dan The Dad and Devon Monroe and Jody Threat and Puf and Shane Sabre

* Texas Deathmatch: Levi Everett def. Big Beef

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Black Label Pro, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading