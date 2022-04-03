wrestling / News
Black Label Pro Norm Results 4.3.22: Effy Battles Charlie Haas, More
Black Label Pro’s latest show, Norm, took place on Sunday morning in Dallas as part of The Collective and the results are online. You can see the results below, per Fightful:
* The Barbarian def. Calvin Tankman
Barbarian lands the boot and gets the pin! #BLPNorm pic.twitter.com/8De97z2BQF
— TakeItToTheRingShow (@TakeItToTheRing) April 3, 2022
* Billie Starkz def. Shazza McKenzie
* Effy def. Charlie Haas
* Kobe Durst def. Jessica Troy
* Big Damo def. Warhorse
* The WorkHorsemen def. Davey Richards & Mike Bailey
What else is there to do at 1:30am? Watch grown men kick the shit out of each other of course #BLPNorm pic.twitter.com/nu5yQOu0kq
— Xenia at Mania 🤠 (@xeniadidthat) April 3, 2022
* Anthony Greene def. Alex Zayne and Black Taurus and Blake Christian
Lmaoooo brilliant #BLPNorm pic.twitter.com/K4D8GseFya
— Xenia at Mania 🤠 (@xeniadidthat) April 3, 2022
* Carlos Romo, Kevin Blackwood & Titus Alexander def. Violence Is Forever & Tom Lawlor
ROLLING CHAOS THEORY @RealTitus115 #BLPNorm pic.twitter.com/HlZ9d0xKm4
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) April 3, 2022
This chaotic 3v3 tag team match came to an end after Kevin Blackwood hit this vicious stomp and got the pin! #BLPNorm pic.twitter.com/PNFtoDO3nE
— TakeItToTheRingShow (@TakeItToTheRing) April 3, 2022
* Kody Lane def. Dan The Dad and Devon Monroe and Jody Threat and Puf and Shane Sabre
* Texas Deathmatch: Levi Everett def. Big Beef
@LeviEverett5 vs Big Beef for your main event in a Texas Deathmatch did everything but disappoint Holy Sh**!! #BLPNorm pic.twitter.com/W8WKdVAm7X
— TakeItToTheRingShow (@TakeItToTheRing) April 3, 2022
