Black Label Pro Postpones Slamilton Event

Black Label Pro’s Slamilton show won’t take place this month as originally planned. The company announced on Twitter on Wednesday that the show, which was set for November 21st in Crown Point, Indiana, has been postponed to ensure the safety of talent and fans.

The announcement noted:

“We have decided for the safety of our talent, our fans, and all of our families. It would be the most responsible decision to postpone #Slamilton. This exact show will happen when things get better. If you sponsored, they are still getting paid. We said from the very beginning. Safety is everything. This is a very expensive decision we are making. But it’s the only one that feels right. Please support us, support our amazing talent, and support independent wrestling as a whole.”

