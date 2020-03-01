wrestling / News
Black Label Pro Quantum Leap Results 2.29.20: Kylie Rae Wins BLP Midwest Title
– Black Label Pro held its Quantum Leap event tonight in RDS Gym in Crown Point, Indiana. Below are some results from the Black Label Pro event, courtesy of Fightful.
* Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) beat Rush Hour (Lee Moriarty & Wheeler YUTA).
* Isaias Velazquez beat Benjamin Carter.
* No DQ Match: Corn Beef (1 Called Manders & Big Beef) beat Bear Country (Bear Boulder & Bear Bronson).
* Ren Narita got the win over Aaron Williams.
* BLP Heavyweight Championship: Erick Stevens (c) retained the title over Josh Alexander.
* BLP Tag Team Championship: Danhausen & Ethan Page (c) beat Allie Kat & Dan The Dad in a tag team match.
* Kobe Durst was victorious over Brayden Lee and Gary Jay and Johnathan Wolf and Joshua Bishop and Levi Everett.
* BLP Midwest Championship: Kylie Rae beat AJ Gray (c) in order to capture the title.
* IWTV Independent Wrestling Championship: Warhorse (c) vs. Effy was ruled a No Contest, so Warhorse retains the title.
* Jake Something beat Chris Dickinson.
* Alex Zayne & Blake Christian beat The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier & Trey Miguel) in a tag team match.
