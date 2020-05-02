Black Label Pro Responds to Gov. Holcomb’s Plan to Reopen Indiana by July 4, BLP Has ‘No Plans’ to Promote Events Until They Feel It’s Safe

– Indiana-based independent wrestling promotion Black Label Pro released a statement on the promotion’s status and returning to events in the state. Recently, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced a “five-stage plan” this week with the hope of reopening the state and having it “back on track” by July 4. Black Label Pro later released a statement on Twitter, responding to Gov. Holcomb’s comments.

The statement reads, “We saw the news about Indiana being “Back to normal” on July 4th. We still have no plans of returning until we feel comfortable for our fans and talent to be in a group setting. Please be patient with us, but we are going to put safety first.”