wrestling / News

Black Label Pro and British Wrestling Revolution Sever Ties With Wrestlers Accused Of Sexual Misconduct

June 19, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Black Label Pro

With several wrestlers accused of sexual assault, misconduct and abuse, more promotions are ending their working relationships with the wrestlers.

British Wrestling Revolution said that they removed a member of their roster weeks ago due to an accusation of ‘inappropriate behavior.’ They will not release the name “out of respect to the wishes of the victim.”

They wrote: “Off the back of this, we’d like to announce that a roster member was removed weeks ago due to an accusation of inappropriate behaviour, we commit to never working with the individual again. Their name will remain anonymous out of respect to the wishes of the victim.

Meanwhile, Black Label Pro said they are no longer working with Johnathan Wolf after someone stated that he verbally and sexually assaulted her multiple times.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Black Label Pro, British Wrestling Revolution, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading