Black Label Pro Slamilton Results 12.2.23: Violence Is Forever Challenge For Tag Titles, More
Black Label Pro held its Slamilton show on Saturday with the company’s Tag Team Titles on the line and more. You can check out the full results of the show below, per Fightful:
* TJ Crawford def. Dex Royal
* Hayden Backlund went to a double pin draw with Trevor Outlaw
* Street Fight: Shazza McKenzie def. Sean Ross Sapp
* Latinos Most Wanted def. Twist & Flip
* Orlando Colon def. Rico Gonzalez
* Gangrel & Xia Brookside def. Naturday Saints
* Maki Itoh def. Rachel Armstrong
* Dan The Dad def. Dirty Dango
* BLP Midwest Championship Match: Matt Makowski def. Calvin Tankman
* Joshua Bishop def. Camaro Jackson and Eli Isom and Myung-Jae Lee
* BLP Tag Team Championship Match: August Matthews & Davey Bang def. Violence Is Forever
Sapp and McKenzie’s match was to raise money for the National Alliance on Mental Illness. You can donate to NAMI here.
Sean just kept getting beat by @Shazza_McKenzie #Slamilton pic.twitter.com/lLe3MRsvYT
— Madam Ghost (@smileeBWR) December 2, 2023
#Slamilton pic.twitter.com/iwwSdmpRDa
— Madam Ghost (@smileeBWR) December 3, 2023
Guess we keeping it going….more Creed #Slamilton pic.twitter.com/m07ykBSB2K
— Madam Ghost (@smileeBWR) December 2, 2023
