Black Label Pro Announces Slamilton Will Feature Two Shows on Same Day

– Black Label Pro has announced this year’s Slamilton 2020 event will be a two-show event, and both shows are scheduled for the same day on November 21. Tickets for Slamilton will go on sale on Friday, September 25 at Sept. 25.

The event will be held in RDS Gym in Crown Point, Indiana. You can view the announcement below.

Black Label Pro presents: Slamilton on November 21st, 2020. This year will be so big, we couldn't contain it to a single event! Tickets for both events go on sale NEXT Friday, September 25th at 12pm. pic.twitter.com/wEhXdnPzyH — Black Label Pro (@BLabelPro) September 19, 2020

DONT MISS THE BLP DEBUT OF #YoursRudely I promise I’ll ruin your day 😘 https://t.co/cttKNMG6aN — Trevor Outlaw (@thetrevoroutlaw) September 19, 2020