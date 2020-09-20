wrestling / News

Black Label Pro Announces Slamilton Will Feature Two Shows on Same Day

September 20, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Black Label Pro Slamilton

– Black Label Pro has announced this year’s Slamilton 2020 event will be a two-show event, and both shows are scheduled for the same day on November 21. Tickets for Slamilton will go on sale on Friday, September 25 at Sept. 25.

The event will be held in RDS Gym in Crown Point, Indiana. You can view the announcement below.

