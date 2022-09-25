Black Label Pro Turbo Graps 24 Part 2 Results: Tournament Concludes, More

Black Label Pro’s Turbo Graps 24 saw part two take place on Saturday, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the Crown Pointe, Indiana show, which aired on IWTV, below per Cagematch.net:

* Turbo Graps 24 Second Round Match: Anthony Henry def. Cheeseburger and Jake Something

* Turbo Graps 24 Second Round Match: Erick Stevens def. Jungle Kyona

* Turbo Graps 24 Second Round Match: Kylon King def. Myron Reed and Shun Skywalker

* Turbo Graps 24 Second Round BLW Midwest Championship Match: Joshua Bishop def. Colby Corino and Tom Lawlor

* KC Navarro def. Isaiah Moore

* Kobe Durst def. Eli Isom and Joseline Navarro and Rohit Raju

* Turbo Graps 24 Semifinal Match:: Erick Stevens def. Anthony Henry

* Turbo Graps 24 Semifinal Midwest Championship Match: Joshua Bishop def. Kylon King

* Bobby Fish def. Kevin Blackwood

* Bang Bros def. Naturday Saints

* BLP Heavyweight Championship Match: Calvin Tankman def. Trish Adora

* Turbo Graps 24 Finals BLP Midwest Championship Match: Joshua Bishop def. Erick Stevens

