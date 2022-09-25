wrestling / News
Black Label Pro Turbo Graps 24 Part 2 Results: Tournament Concludes, More
Black Label Pro’s Turbo Graps 24 saw part two take place on Saturday, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the Crown Pointe, Indiana show, which aired on IWTV, below per Cagematch.net:
* Turbo Graps 24 Second Round Match: Anthony Henry def. Cheeseburger and Jake Something
* Turbo Graps 24 Second Round Match: Erick Stevens def. Jungle Kyona
* Turbo Graps 24 Second Round Match: Kylon King def. Myron Reed and Shun Skywalker
* Turbo Graps 24 Second Round BLW Midwest Championship Match: Joshua Bishop def. Colby Corino and Tom Lawlor
* KC Navarro def. Isaiah Moore
* Kobe Durst def. Eli Isom and Joseline Navarro and Rohit Raju
* Turbo Graps 24 Semifinal Match:: Erick Stevens def. Anthony Henry
* Turbo Graps 24 Semifinal Midwest Championship Match: Joshua Bishop def. Kylon King
* Bobby Fish def. Kevin Blackwood
* Bang Bros def. Naturday Saints
* BLP Heavyweight Championship Match: Calvin Tankman def. Trish Adora
* Turbo Graps 24 Finals BLP Midwest Championship Match: Joshua Bishop def. Erick Stevens
Ladies and Gentlemen Bobby Fish has left with 4 boxes of
Little Ceasars pizza 😂😂😂
This is an out rage , the blp crowd will be hangry about that #BlackLabelPro #TurboGraps24 pic.twitter.com/Byu5QCqyUS
— DA LEGEND BIG DRE *DALE*😎😈 (@BigDre2374) September 25, 2022
@TrishAdora202 with a massive suplex on @CalvinTankman in pursuit of the @BLabelPro Championship #TurboGraps24 pic.twitter.com/yXDP07fTYZ
— Nathyn With A Y (aka Cheapheat Spotfest) (@NathynwithaY) September 25, 2022
@JoshuaBishop_ has defeated Erick Steven's in hard hitting main Event match
, and the winner of #TurboGraps24
And retains his title
Bishops holds the Gold ( the blp mid-west champion belt & the blp turbo graps trophy ) #BlackLabelPro pic.twitter.com/nDCa5ruSN8
— DA LEGEND BIG DRE *DALE*😎😈 (@BigDre2374) September 25, 2022
#TurboGraps24 pic.twitter.com/FIjfWD8Q0y
— RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) September 25, 2022
This @suplexandsubmit vs @Antnyhenry match 🔥🔥🔥🔥 #TurboGraps24 #BlackLabelPro pic.twitter.com/6RFJErVVA3
— DA LEGEND BIG DRE *DALE*😎😈 (@BigDre2374) September 25, 2022
