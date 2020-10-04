Black Label Pro Turbo Graps 16 2020 Results: New Midwest Champion Crowned, More

Black Label Pro held their Turbo Graps 16 tournament shows over the weekend, which saw the Midwest Titl;e change hands plus more. You can see the full reesults below for the show (per Fightful):

Night One

* BLP Heavyweight Title Match: Jake Something (c) def. Calvin Tankman

* Turbo Graps 16 2020 First Round Match: AJ Gray def. Erick Stevens

* Turbo Graps 16 2020 First Round Match: Ethan Page def. Dan The Dad

* Turbo Graps 16 2020 First Round Match: Blake Christian def. Chris Bey

* Turbo Graps 16 2020 First Round Match: Isaias Velazquez def. A Very Good Professional Wrestler

* Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) def. Top Flight (Air Wolf & Angel Dorado)

* Turbo Graps 16 2020 First Round Match: Tom Lawlor def. Mike Bennett

* Turbo Graps 16 2020 First Round Match: ACH def. Christian Casanova

* Turbo Graps 16 2020 First Round Match: Effy def. Brian Myers

* BLP Midwest Title Turbo Graps 16 2020 First Round Match: Alex Shelley def. Kylie Rae (c) To WIN THE TITLE!

Night Two

* Turbo Graps 16 2020 Semi-Final Four-Way Match: Isaias Velazquez def. ACH and AJ Gray and Blake Christian

* BLP Midwest Title Turbo Graps 16 2020 Semi-Final Four-Way Match: Alex Shelley (c) def. Effy and Ethan Page and Tom Lawlor

* Deonna Purrazzo def. Billie Starkz

* Big Beef & Mickie Knuckles def. Boomer Hatfield & Molly McCoy

* EC3 def. Travis Titan

* IWTV Independent Wrestling Title Match: Warhorse (c) def. Joshua Bishop (w/Wes Barkley)

* Tre Lamar def. Kevin Blackwood

* BLP Tag Team Title Match: The Besties In The World (Davey Vega & Mat Fitchett) (c) def. To Infinity And Beyond (Cheech & Colin Delaney)

* Scramble Match: A Very Good Professional Wrestler def. Aaron Williams and Alice Crowley and Elayna Black and Graham Bell and Megabyte Ronnie

* BLP Midwest Title Turbo Graps 16 2020 Final Match: Alex Shelley (c) def. Isaias Velazquez