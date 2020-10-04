wrestling / News
Black Label Pro Turbo Graps 16 2020 Results: New Midwest Champion Crowned, More
Black Label Pro held their Turbo Graps 16 tournament shows over the weekend, which saw the Midwest Titl;e change hands plus more. You can see the full reesults below for the show (per Fightful):
Night One
* BLP Heavyweight Title Match: Jake Something (c) def. Calvin Tankman
* Turbo Graps 16 2020 First Round Match: AJ Gray def. Erick Stevens
* Turbo Graps 16 2020 First Round Match: Ethan Page def. Dan The Dad
* Turbo Graps 16 2020 First Round Match: Blake Christian def. Chris Bey
* Turbo Graps 16 2020 First Round Match: Isaias Velazquez def. A Very Good Professional Wrestler
* Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) def. Top Flight (Air Wolf & Angel Dorado)
* Turbo Graps 16 2020 First Round Match: Tom Lawlor def. Mike Bennett
* Turbo Graps 16 2020 First Round Match: ACH def. Christian Casanova
* Turbo Graps 16 2020 First Round Match: Effy def. Brian Myers
* BLP Midwest Title Turbo Graps 16 2020 First Round Match: Alex Shelley def. Kylie Rae (c) To WIN THE TITLE!
Night Two
* Turbo Graps 16 2020 Semi-Final Four-Way Match: Isaias Velazquez def. ACH and AJ Gray and Blake Christian
* BLP Midwest Title Turbo Graps 16 2020 Semi-Final Four-Way Match: Alex Shelley (c) def. Effy and Ethan Page and Tom Lawlor
* Deonna Purrazzo def. Billie Starkz
* Big Beef & Mickie Knuckles def. Boomer Hatfield & Molly McCoy
* EC3 def. Travis Titan
* IWTV Independent Wrestling Title Match: Warhorse (c) def. Joshua Bishop (w/Wes Barkley)
* Tre Lamar def. Kevin Blackwood
* BLP Tag Team Title Match: The Besties In The World (Davey Vega & Mat Fitchett) (c) def. To Infinity And Beyond (Cheech & Colin Delaney)
* Scramble Match: A Very Good Professional Wrestler def. Aaron Williams and Alice Crowley and Elayna Black and Graham Bell and Megabyte Ronnie
* BLP Midwest Title Turbo Graps 16 2020 Final Match: Alex Shelley (c) def. Isaias Velazquez
More Trending Stories
- Shinsuke Nakamura Deletes Photoshoot Clip Showing Him Dressed as The Undertaker
- Carmella Responds to Negative Comments on Her Return, Says Comments on Her Looks Are Disgusting
- Roman Reigns Discusses Reason For Changing His Character To Form Alliance With Paul Heyman, His Surprise WWE Return At SummerSlam
- Jim Ross On The Booking Behind Hulk Hogan Defeating Yokozuna At WrestleMania IX, Yokozuna Regaining The Title At King Of The Ring 1993