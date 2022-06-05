wrestling / News

Black Label Pro Tyler’s Day Off Results: Willow Nightingale, Kylie Rae & More In Action

June 5, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Black Label Pro Image Credit: Black Label Pro

Black Label Pro held their Tyler’s Day Off double event on Saturday featuring Willow Nightingale, Kylie Rae, Chris Bey, and more. You can see the full results from the IWTV-airing shows bwlow, per PWPonderings:

Part One
* The Rascalz (Myron Reed & Trey Miguel) def. Bang Bros

* Taylor Rising def. Hyan
* Kody Lane def. Alec Price
* Freelance Legacy Championship Match: Bryan Keith def. Isaias Velazquez
* Christopher Daniels def. Warhorse
* BLP Heavyweight Championship Match: PCO def. Xavier Walker
* Abe Froman Memorial Scramble Match: Darius Latrell def. Alfonso Gonzalez, Jessie V, Mark Wheeler, Sean Logan, Travis Titan and Wes Barkley
* Calvin Tankman def. Chris Bey
* Kevin Blackwood def. Titus Alexander
* Trish Adora def. Kylie Rae

Part Two
* Dan The Dad def. Bradley Prescott IV
* Levi Everett def. Isaiah Broner
* Trey Miguel def. Titus Alexander
* Rachael Ellering def. Alice Crowley
* EFFY def. Mike Bennett

* Violence Is Forever def. Tom Lawlor & Kevin Blackwood
* Mike Bailey def. Alec Price via count out

* Josh Bishop def. Crash Jaxon
* Bang Bros def. Waves and Curls
* Billie Starkz def. Willow Nightingale

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Black Label Pro, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlight

More Stories

loading