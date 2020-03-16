Black Label Pro Will Host Empty Arena Show On March 28, Crowdfunding Campaign Started For Indie Wrestlers

Black Label Pro has announced that it will hold an empty arena show on March 28. In addition to that, promoter Mikey has started an Indiegogo campaign to help wrestlers affected by events shutting down due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Mikey wrote: “We are going to do the @BLabelPro empty arena event on March 28th live on @indiewrestling! Let’s raise some money to get these wrestlers a payday! We are all in this together.”

