WWE News: Aleister Black vs. Johnny Gargano Tale of the Tape, Top 10 Ridiculously Fast Survivor Series Eliminations, and Survivor Series Kickoff to be Available in VR

– WWE released a Tale of the Tape graphic for Johnny Gargano vs. Aleister Black. The match is set for later tonight at NXT TakeOver: Wargames. You can check out the new graphic below.

– WWE released a new Top 10 video showcasing the Top 10 Ridiculously Fast Survivor Series Eliminations. You can check out that new WWE Top 10 video in the player below.

– Per WWE.com, fans will be able to view the Survivor Series Kickoff through Oculus Venues and NextVR on Sunday. The NextVR version will be a live 3D virtual reality broadcast of the Kickoff. Also, Oculus Venues will provide a live 2D VR broadcast of Survivor Series Kickoff for Gear VR and Oculus Go users.