Blackpool Combat Club Defeats Best Friends In Parking Lot Brawl On AEW Rampage

The Blackpool Combat Club won the Parking Lot Brawl against Best Friends on this week’s AEW Rampage. Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta defeated Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta, and Orange Cassidy on tonight’s show despite an assist from Trent’s mom Sue and her car. In fact, Sue’s car got destroyed by the BCC after they yelled at her to leave.

After the match, the winners added insult to injury when they completed the destruction of the car.