wrestling / News

Blackpool Combat Club Tells AEW Teams To Step Up, FTR Answers Challenge on Collision

February 10, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Collision FTR Blackpool Combat Club Image Credit: AEW

The Blackpool Combat Club told the other wrestlers in AEW to step up on Collision and FTR came out to answer the challenge. Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli defeated CMLL’s Star Jr. & Esfinge in the night’s opening match, as Moxley got a submission. After the match, Mox demanded more competition and FTR came out. It didn’t take long for things to break down into a brawl.

AEW Collision, Joseph Lee

