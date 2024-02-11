Blackpool Combat Club Tells AEW Teams To Step Up, FTR Answers Challenge on Collision

The Blackpool Combat Club told the other wrestlers in AEW to step up on Collision and FTR came out to answer the challenge. Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli defeated CMLL’s Star Jr. & Esfinge in the night’s opening match, as Moxley got a submission. After the match, Mox demanded more competition and FTR came out. It didn’t take long for things to break down into a brawl.

"The war begins now" as Esfinge & Star Jr make their way to the ring! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@Esfinge_cmll | #StarJr pic.twitter.com/QJjfk6XNJ0 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 11, 2024