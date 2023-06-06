Blackpool Combat Club vs. CHAOS Set for Tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite

– AEW has announced a new six-man tag team matchup for tomorrow’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Blackpool Combat Club members Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta will face the CHAOS unit of Rocky Romero and The Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent).

Tomorrow’s episode of AEW Dynamite will be held at The Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The event will be broadcast live on TBS at 8:00 pm EST. You can check out the updated lineup below:

* Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, & Wheeler Yuta) vs. CHAOS (Rocky Romero, Chuck Taylor, & Trent)

* Texas Tornado Tag Team Match: Jack Perry & HOOK vs. Dralistico & Preston Vance

* AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Swerve Strickland

* Ricky Starks vs. Jay White (FTR & Juice Robinson banned from ringside)

* We’ll hear from MJF

* Tony Khan announces main event for AEW Collision’s debut