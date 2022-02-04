Blair Davenport Suffers Injury On NXT UK Against Meiko Satomura

Blair Davenport suffered an injury to her ankle on this week’s NXT while facing Meiko Satomura. On tonight’s show, Davenport faced the NXT UK Women’s Champion in a Japanese street fight. The fight was stopped due to injury after Davenport leapt off the top rope for a double-stomp to Satomura off the apron and landed poorly.

You can see a clip of the moment below. Davenport took to Twitter to share a photo of herself on crutches, which is also below:

Davenport landing very badly on her left leg here. pic.twitter.com/TSxasx8Moo — Dan 🇮🇪 (@danthegrapsfan) February 3, 2022

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Davenport for a quick and full recovery.