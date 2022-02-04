wrestling / News

Blair Davenport Suffers Injury On NXT UK Against Meiko Satomura

February 3, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Blair Davenport Image Credit: WWE

Blair Davenport suffered an injury to her ankle on this week’s NXT while facing Meiko Satomura. On tonight’s show, Davenport faced the NXT UK Women’s Champion in a Japanese street fight. The fight was stopped due to injury after Davenport leapt off the top rope for a double-stomp to Satomura off the apron and landed poorly.

You can see a clip of the moment below. Davenport took to Twitter to share a photo of herself on crutches, which is also below:

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Davenport for a quick and full recovery.

