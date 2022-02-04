wrestling / News
Blair Davenport Suffers Injury On NXT UK Against Meiko Satomura
February 3, 2022 | Posted by
Blair Davenport suffered an injury to her ankle on this week’s NXT while facing Meiko Satomura. On tonight’s show, Davenport faced the NXT UK Women’s Champion in a Japanese street fight. The fight was stopped due to injury after Davenport leapt off the top rope for a double-stomp to Satomura off the apron and landed poorly.
You can see a clip of the moment below. Davenport took to Twitter to share a photo of herself on crutches, which is also below:
Davenport landing very badly on her left leg here. pic.twitter.com/TSxasx8Moo
— Dan 🇮🇪 (@danthegrapsfan) February 3, 2022
Whoops 😬 BRB 👌 pic.twitter.com/l6uAHwj5no
— Blair Davenport (@BDavenportWWE) February 3, 2022
On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Davenport for a quick and full recovery.
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan Reportedly Shot Down Idea To Break Up The Inner Circle In The Past
- Note on When WWE Granted Release of Brian Kendrick
- Wardlow On What It Was Like Working With CM Punk, Batista Having Best Physique In Wrestling History
- Brian Kendrick Addresses Past Comments After Being Pulled From AEW Dynamite, Apologizes