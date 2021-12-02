Blair Davenport vs. Emilia McKenzie, Tag Title Match Set for Next Week’s WWE NXT UK

– During today’s edition of WWE NXT UK, it was announced that Blair Davenport will be returning to the ring against Emilia McKenzie in singles action. The match was booked after Davenport confronted McKenzie and NXT UK WOmen’s champion Meiko Satomura during his week’s episode.

Also set for next week, Pretty Deadly defends the NXT UK tag team titles against Moustache Mountain. Next week’s WWE NXT UK will air on Thursday, December 9 on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.