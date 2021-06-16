Blake Christian Gets New Name, Makes NXT Debut (Clips)

Blake Christian has made his official NXT debut, now dubbed Trey Baxter. Baxter made his debut on Tuesday’s episode of NXT, answering Kushida’s open challenge for the NXT Cruiserweight Champion. Baxter had Kushida back on his heels on several occasions but ultimately fell, tapping out to Kushida’s Hoverboard Lock.

You can see pics and video from the match below. Baxter (as Christian) has competed for PWG, GCW, and NJPW in the past.