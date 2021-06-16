wrestling / News
Blake Christian Gets New Name, Makes NXT Debut (Clips)
Blake Christian has made his official NXT debut, now dubbed Trey Baxter. Baxter made his debut on Tuesday’s episode of NXT, answering Kushida’s open challenge for the NXT Cruiserweight Champion. Baxter had Kushida back on his heels on several occasions but ultimately fell, tapping out to Kushida’s Hoverboard Lock.
You can see pics and video from the match below. Baxter (as Christian) has competed for PWG, GCW, and NJPW in the past.
#WWENXT Universe please say hello to the athlete challenging @KUSHIDA_0904 for the Cruiserweight Championship, @TreyBaxterWWE! #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/nz5tgnHCIL
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 16, 2021
#Cruiserweight Championship action at its finest. #WWENXT @TreyBaxterWWE @KUSHIDA_0904 pic.twitter.com/MRlWF8fKQ5
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 16, 2021
An incredibly impressive debut from @TreyBaxterWWE, but @KUSHIDA_0904 still stands tall as your #WWENXT Cruiserweight Champion! #AndStill
If anyone wants next, @KUSHIDA_0904 will fight ANYONE. pic.twitter.com/qLtlM5syAg
— WWE (@WWE) June 16, 2021
