Blake Christian Is Grateful for the Time He Had in WWE

During a recent edition of The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling, Blake Christian reflected on his run in WWE following his departure from November of last year. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Blake Christian on his time in WWE: “I think everybody wishes they could be used more, you know? I’m not, I know a lot of people get bitter about certain things like this, I’m not bitter at all. I’m very grateful for the time that I had and the stuff I got to do. Anytime that I was told that I’m getting this amount of time or I’m having to do this, I always tried to push the boundaries a little bit. I had pushed so much that they eventually gotta give me something. No matter what amount of time that I had on screen, I always made the most out of it no matter what. Do I wish I could have been used more? Of course, but I’m not bitter about the amount of time that I got.”

On a potential WWE return: “You know, I feel like there’s a lot of things that I need to do out here first but I’m not opposed to ever going back to WWE. Never say never.”