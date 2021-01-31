wrestling / News

Blake Christian Loses to Rickey Shane Page at GCW Fight Forever, Ending His GCW Career

January 30, 2021
With his loss to Rickey Shane Page at GCW Fight Forever, Blake Christian’s GCW career is over. The match saw Christian put his GCW career up against Page’s GCW Title. After the match, Christian thanked everyone who helped him in GCW.

Highlights of the match are below.

