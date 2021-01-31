wrestling / News
Blake Christian Loses to Rickey Shane Page at GCW Fight Forever, Ending His GCW Career
January 30, 2021 | Posted by
With his loss to Rickey Shane Page at GCW Fight Forever, Blake Christian’s GCW career is over. The match saw Christian put his GCW career up against Page’s GCW Title. After the match, Christian thanked everyone who helped him in GCW.
Highlights of the match are below.
BANG! #FIGHTFOREVER @GCWrestling_ @Air_Blake2234
FREE SHOW▶️https://t.co/GqP4MLrrt5
DONATE▶️https://t.co/Q5KS2r8sm1 pic.twitter.com/6Sd6g0GHsF
— Kayden😷/ケイデン🌸🌺 (@KVR216) January 31, 2021
Rickey Shane Page derrota a Blake Christian en la lucha final de #FightForever. Este fue un combate de campeonato contra carrera en GCW, por lo tanto, Blake Christian abandona la promoción. pic.twitter.com/IBsLYtSJSy
— Alan de SuperkickTV (@Superkick_TV) January 31, 2021
