Blake Christian and More Announced For Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling Mayhem

Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling has announced more talent for their upcoming two-night Mayhem event next month. Blake Christian, Jade Chung, Sam Laterna and Michael Allen Richard Clark. Mayhem happens on March 14 & 15 at St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario. The full talent list includes:

* Bishop Dyer (Baron Corbin)

* Bhupinder Gujjar

* PCO

* Aiden Prince

* Kylie Rae

* Mauro Ranallo

* El Reverso

* Gisele Shaw

* Sheldon Jean

* KUSHIDA

* Blake Christian

* Jade Chung

* Sam Laterna

* Michael Allen Richard Clark

A standout with Game Changer Wrestling and a star with Ring of Honor and NJPW, @_BlakeChristian is coming to #MLPWrestling on the Road to Northern Rising, as he makes his MLP debut at MLP MAYHEM in Windsor, Ontario on March 14-15! Tickets on-sale now at… pic.twitter.com/QAdhj3z7gf — MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling (@MapleLeafPW) February 5, 2025

.@JadeChung11 is joining the Broadcast Team of #MLPWrestling as we start the Road to Northern Rising in Windsor, Ontario with MLP MAYHEM on March 14-15! Tickets on-sale now at https://t.co/34ujz2tRsw! Watch live on Triller TV! pic.twitter.com/5iVFFGS7Lm — MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling (@MapleLeafPW) February 5, 2025

.@SamLeterna returns to #MLPWrestling on the Road to Northern Rising, starting off in Windsor, Ontario for MLP MAYHEM on March 14-15! Tickets on-sale now at https://t.co/34ujz2tRsw! Watch live on Triller TV! pic.twitter.com/cgboeV0468 — MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling (@MapleLeafPW) February 5, 2025