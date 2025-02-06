wrestling / News

Blake Christian and More Announced For Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling Mayhem

February 6, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Maple Leaf Pro MLP Mayhem Image Credit: Maple Leaf Pro

Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling has announced more talent for their upcoming two-night Mayhem event next month. Blake Christian, Jade Chung, Sam Laterna and Michael Allen Richard Clark. Mayhem happens on March 14 & 15 at St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario. The full talent list includes:

* Bishop Dyer (Baron Corbin)
* Bhupinder Gujjar
* PCO
* Aiden Prince
* Kylie Rae
* Mauro Ranallo
* El Reverso
* Gisele Shaw
* Sheldon Jean
* KUSHIDA
* Blake Christian
* Jade Chung
* Sam Laterna
* Michael Allen Richard Clark

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling, Joseph Lee

Spotlight

More Stories

loading