Blake Christian and More Announced For Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling Mayhem
Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling has announced more talent for their upcoming two-night Mayhem event next month. Blake Christian, Jade Chung, Sam Laterna and Michael Allen Richard Clark. Mayhem happens on March 14 & 15 at St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario. The full talent list includes:
* Bishop Dyer (Baron Corbin)
* Bhupinder Gujjar
* PCO
* Aiden Prince
* Kylie Rae
* Mauro Ranallo
* El Reverso
* Gisele Shaw
* Sheldon Jean
* KUSHIDA
* Blake Christian
* Jade Chung
* Sam Laterna
* Michael Allen Richard Clark
A standout with Game Changer Wrestling and a star with Ring of Honor and NJPW, @_BlakeChristian is coming to #MLPWrestling on the Road to Northern Rising, as he makes his MLP debut at MLP MAYHEM in Windsor, Ontario on March 14-15!
Tickets on-sale now at… pic.twitter.com/QAdhj3z7gf
— MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling (@MapleLeafPW) February 5, 2025
.@JadeChung11 is joining the Broadcast Team of #MLPWrestling as we start the Road to Northern Rising in Windsor, Ontario with MLP MAYHEM on March 14-15!
Tickets on-sale now at https://t.co/34ujz2tRsw!
Watch live on Triller TV! pic.twitter.com/5iVFFGS7Lm
— MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling (@MapleLeafPW) February 5, 2025
.@SamLeterna returns to #MLPWrestling on the Road to Northern Rising, starting off in Windsor, Ontario for MLP MAYHEM on March 14-15!
Tickets on-sale now at https://t.co/34ujz2tRsw!
Watch live on Triller TV! pic.twitter.com/cgboeV0468
— MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling (@MapleLeafPW) February 5, 2025
He's appeared for AEW and ROH, but he's also a rising star from Western Canada's independent scene and now, Michael Allen Richard Clark and @teamflexappeal are coming to #MLPWrestling for the Road to Northern Rising, at MLP MAYHEM in Windsor, Ontario on March 14-15!
Get tickets… pic.twitter.com/DsA7ZtXaUA
— MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling (@MapleLeafPW) February 6, 2025
