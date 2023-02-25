Blake Christian vs. Davey Richards Set For GCW I Can’t Feel My Face

Game Changer Wrestling has announced a match between Blake Christian and Davey Richards for GCW I Can’t Feel My Face. The event happens on April 15 at Pop’s Nightclub in Sauget, IL. The show will stream on FITE+.

