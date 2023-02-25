wrestling / News
Blake Christian vs. Davey Richards Set For GCW I Can’t Feel My Face
February 25, 2023 | Posted by
Game Changer Wrestling has announced a match between Blake Christian and Davey Richards for GCW I Can’t Feel My Face. The event happens on April 15 at Pop’s Nightclub in Sauget, IL. The show will stream on FITE+.
*STL UPDATE*
Just Signed:
DAVEY RICHARDS
vs
BLAKE CHRISTIAN
Plus:
NICK FN GAGE
SHIGEHIRO IRIE
CALVIN TANKMAN
BRYAN KEITH
NICK WAYNE
OLIVER
BUSSY
+more!
Get Tix:https://t.co/4pzDuiwBfJ
Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV+
April 15 – 8PM
Pop's Nightclub
Sauget IL pic.twitter.com/bYcBaFCki7
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) February 24, 2023
