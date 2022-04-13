Blake Christian Wants to Face Jon Moxley for GCW Championship

– Speaking to Denise Salcedo in a recent interview, wrestler Blake Christian discussed some of his current wrestling goals, including wanting to wrestle in Japan and challenge Jon Moxley for the GCW Championship. Blake Christian stated the following (via Fightful):

“I definitely want to go to Japan, definitely want to go to Australia. Location-wise, those are my — and the UK, location-wise, those are my big deals I definitely would like to wrestle Jon Moxley for the GCW Championship. That’s definitely on my bucket list as well. I would like to do more stuff with AEW as well and to do more stuff with ROH. Well, I guess those two are the same now. I got to do an Ultimate X Match, which I’ve watched those matches ever since I was a kid, so I got to cross that one off. So yeah, I’m, I’m those are my goals for now. I’m sure more will come to me down the line. But yeah, those are my top ones for sure.”