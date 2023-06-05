Blake Christian Cashes In, Wins GCW World Title At Cage of Survival 2

Blake Christian is the new GCW World Champion, cashing in his title shot on Masha Slamovich at Cage of Survival 2 on Sunday. Christian, who earned a GCW World Title shot at a time of his choosing at Joey Janela’s Spring Break 7, cashed in on Slamovich following her match with Rina Yamashita at Sunday’s show and won the title.

The win gives Christian his first run with the title and ends Slamovich’s reign at 80 days. She won the title by beating Nick Gage at GCW Eye For An Eye.