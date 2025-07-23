wrestling / News
Blake Monroe Promises To Expose Jordynne Grace As A Fraud
During last night’s episode of WWE NXT on the CW, Jordynne Grace, who had been banned from the WWE PC, got inside anyway and attacked Blake Monroe. However, Monroe got the better of it and hit Grace with a headbutt and a DDT on a chair. In a post-show promo, Monroe said that she’s not done with Grace yet.
She said: “This was my moment! This was my chance to remove the stain that is Jordynne Grace. But I guess some stains are harder to remove than others. But just like the gum at the bottom of my Louis’, Jordynne Grace is beneath me. She ruins everything. That’s why next week, I’m pulling back the curtain. I’m going to expose her for the fraud she really is!”
EXCLUSIVE: As @sarahschreib gives an injury update, @BlakeMonroeWWE interrupts with a promise to expose the real @JordynneGrace next week. pic.twitter.com/ew2m51X7Z2
— WWE (@WWE) July 23, 2025
