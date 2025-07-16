– As previously reported, Jordynne Grace and Blake Monroe escalated their feud last night on WWE NXT TV. Monroe wouldn’t confront Grace in person and instead taunted her over the tron monitor. The two women then continued their war of words via social media, with Blake Monroe mocking Jordynne Grace.

Jordynne Grace initially wrote, “You cannot put the pin back in the grenade.” Blake Monroe, “You cannot put the ramen noodles back into the packet.”

Monroe previously turned on Jordynne Grace at last Sunday’s WWE Evolution, costing her the NXT Women’s Champion against Jacy Jayne. During last night’s NXT TV, Monroe revealed that she will be competing at next week’s NXT TV taping in Houston, Texas, inviting Grace to sit at the ringside area and see firsthand why she’s better than Grace.

WWE NXT TV tapes at the 713 Musical Hall in Houston, Texas on Tuesday, July 22. The show will air live on The CW starting at 8:00 pm ESt.

