Blake Monroe Reflects On Joining WWE, Says It’s Her Greatest Achievement

Blake Monroe recently reflected on signing with WWE, calling it the greatest achievement of her life. The former Mariah May posted a new vlog and in it, she commented on joining the company and how it has been a life goal of hers. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:

On joining WWE: “If you’ve followed my channel and followed me, you’ll know that WWE was a huge goal of mine. Since I was a little kid, all I wanted to do was be a WWE superstar, be a wrestler, that’s why I started training, to be in WWE. To be able to sit here and say at 26 years old that I am a WWE superstar is the greatest achievement of my life.”

On her longer road to WWE: “I came to America and that was amazing. I never really thought I would be in WWE. I don’t know if I felt not good enough or there were different plans for me because wrestling is amazing and there are so many different experiences and things you can do, which is so great. I felt a little dejected at the end of last year and I didn’t know it was an option for me. I started training again. I started training at Flatbacks and training in Atlanta and I feel in love with wrestling again. I felt like I was back in the game and I want to do so much more. I spoke to my manager and people around me and they were like, ‘I believe in you.’

“I didn’t think I was going to be in WWE and it still doesn’t really feel real to me. This is maybe, thus far, the greatest achievement of my life, to be a part of WWE.”