wrestling / News
Blake Monroe Responds To Suggestion WWE Sell Bathwater Soap
June 11, 2025 | Posted by
Blake Monroe took to social media to respond a joke about WWE selling soap made of her bathwater. The former Mariah May appeared in a vignette where she was in the bathtub, and a Twitter user made a joking ad about “Blake Monroe’s Bathwater Soap” coming soon to WWE Shop.
Monroe posted to Twitter to retweet the post, writing:
“it’s crazy because i asked @WWEShop just yesterday!!!”
it’s crazy because i asked @WWEShop just yesterday!!! 🧼👀 https://t.co/mrosBfzv8Q
— Blake Monroe ♡ (@BlakeMonroeWWE) June 12, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Former WWE & TNA Wrestlers Set for Upcoming American Gladiators Reboot
- Shotzi Blackheart Recalls Criticism From Vince McMahon For Her Tank, Helmet And Howl
- Ted DiBiase Says Having Charisma Is More Important Than Being A Great Wrestler
- Backstage Notes on CM Punk Going to Saudi Arabia for WWE Night of Champions 2025