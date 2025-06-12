wrestling / News

Blake Monroe Responds To Suggestion WWE Sell Bathwater Soap

June 11, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Blake Monroe WWE Image Credit: WWE

Blake Monroe took to social media to respond a joke about WWE selling soap made of her bathwater. The former Mariah May appeared in a vignette where she was in the bathtub, and a Twitter user made a joking ad about “Blake Monroe’s Bathwater Soap” coming soon to WWE Shop.

Monroe posted to Twitter to retweet the post, writing:

“it’s crazy because i asked @WWEShop just yesterday!!!”

