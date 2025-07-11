Blake Monroe Reveals NXT Great American Bash Ring Gear, Talks Possible Heel Turn

Blake Monroe makes her in-ring WWE debut at NXT Great American Bash on Saturday, and she revealed her ring gear for the bout during a new interview. Monroe spoke with Deadline for a new interview ahead of Saturday’s PPV and you can see highlights below:

On making it to WWE: “I’ve wanted to be a WWE superstar since I was a little kid. I’ve always been a super girly girl, very glamorous, if you will. When I started my wrestling journey in 2019 in England, which is where I’m originally from, I was developing my character. In the British wrestling scene, everyone was very punk; everyone wore black. It was a whole vibe, but that just isn’t who I am. It felt very insincere of me to change who I am to fit in. So I was like, ‘I’m gonna wear pink and purple.’ I came out to an Ariana Grande theme song. I was totally different from everybody else, but I think people liked it because you could tell it was very authentic. The kids loved it because it was so bright and colorful.

Then I went to Japan, and they love just the whole idol culture and that presentation. There I learned to develop The Glamour, because I’ve always had that name. It’s nice to see how it has evolved; it got bigger in Japan. And then finally, coming to WWE, which is known for its showmanship, allows me to step it up even more and develop everything from my gear, to my entrance, to my theme song and my persona, and just put it all to the max.”

On growing up a wrestling fan: “Growing up, I loved Jeff Hardy, Mickie James, and Beth Phoenix. Mickie could never beat Beth, but when she finally did, it was in England. That was a big deal for me. Wrestling is so fun. Growing up, I was very sporty, but I also did theater. I love the theatrics. I love movies. I love telling a story. The great thing about wrestling is that at its heart, it’s for kids of all ages. Everyone can find something they relate to. My goal is to tell stories and try to make people feel something, because I know wrestling made me feel something as a kid, then as a teenager, and now as an adult. It still makes me feel so many things. I’m still a fan, I still watch wrestling, and I still go away feeling excited or angry or happy.”

On her new ring gear for her in-ring debut: “Yes, we will be seeing this purple outfit. It’s a new era of The Glamour, and I’ve got to step it up. I have a lot of new costumes, but this purple one feels like just the perfect way to debut in the WWE. I work with a ton of different designers from all over the world. The person who made this purple costume is called Emma from Empress Pro Wrestling Gear, in collaboration with me. She also made my first-ever wrestling costume. We’ve had a working relationship for five or six years, and we’ve evolved The Glamour together.”

On a potential heel turn: “Blake is Blake, however you want to see her or define her. I feel like it’s pretty clear to me; I would say I’m a good guy. I mean, Fatal Influence is just the worst. I had my little debut segment, and they decided to put me through a table. So, I’m definitely going to have Jordynne Grace’s back and team up with her to take them on and to defeat that evil, one way or another. Jacy is going to lose that title, and we’re going to bring NXT back to the good guys.

On what to expect from her in the ring: “What you can expect from me in the ring is very different from what you might anticipate. I think people look at me, and they underestimate me because I’m super girly and cutesy when I come out like a pop star. But I’m very hard-hitting. I’ve honed my craft in Japan, and I’ve been training at the Performance Center, which has developed some of the best wrestlers in the world. People are going to be a little taken aback. If you’ve never seen me wrestle before, you probably won’t expect what you’re going to see, but I’m pretty tough in that ring.”

On who she’d like to get in the ring with: “I have a ton, since I grew up watching WWE. The person I would pick has just come back, Nikki Bella. She’s my mum’s favorite wrestler, and that hits personal to me. So, I feel like I need to take her out. [Laughs] I need to be my mum’s favorite wrestler! She’s part of the Bella Army. I’ve lost her. But maybe if I beat her, my mum will come around.”