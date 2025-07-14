Blake Monroe Turns On Jordynne Grace, Gives Jacy Jayne Win At WWE Evolution

Jacy Jayne retained the NXT Women’s Championship at WWE Evolution after Blake Monroe turned on Jordynne Grace. Jayne pinned Grace at Sunday’s PPV after Monroe cracked Grace in the back with the title belt, allowing Jayne to pick up the win.

While there was some question from the announcers whether the belt shot was intended for Jayne or Grace, Monroe answered that question when she walked into the ring, gave Jayne the title and walked away with a smile which left Grace seething.

Jayne’s title reign is now up to 47 days, having won it from Stephanie Vaquer on the May 27th episode of WWE NXT.