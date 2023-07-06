Blind Eliminator Tag Team Matches Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW has announced two Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament matches for this week’s episode of Rampage. AEW announced the following matches for Friday’s show, which airs on TNT:

* AEW Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament Match: Sammy Guevara & Daniel Garcia vs.Jeff Jarrett & Matt Hardy

* AEW Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament Match: Brian Cage & Big Bill vs. Trent Beretta & Matt Sydal

* Young Bucks & Adam Page vs. Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, & John Silver

* Hikaru Shida vs. Marina Shafir