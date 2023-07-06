wrestling / News

Blind Eliminator Tag Team Matches Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage

July 5, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Rampage 7-7-23 Image Credit: AEW

AEW has announced two Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament matches for this week’s episode of Rampage. AEW announced the following matches for Friday’s show, which airs on TNT:

* AEW Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament Match: Sammy Guevara & Daniel Garcia vs.Jeff Jarrett & Matt Hardy
* AEW Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament Match: Brian Cage & Big Bill vs. Trent Beretta & Matt Sydal
* Young Bucks & Adam Page vs. Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, & John Silver
* Hikaru Shida vs. Marina Shafir

