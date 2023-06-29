Blind Eliminator Tag Tournament Match Added To Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

A new Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament match has been announced for next week’s AEW Dynamite. Tonight’s episode of Dynamite saw Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee teamed up in the tournament and set for a match with the similarly-teamed Darby Allin & Orange Cassidy. That match will take place on next Wednesday’s show.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs live on TBS, is:

* Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament Match: Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee vs. Darby Allin & Orange Cassidy

* Women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Match: Ruby Soho vs. Britt Baker