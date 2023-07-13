wrestling / News
Blind Tag Eliminator Tournament Finals Set After AEW Dynamite
The finals for AEW’s Blind Tag Eliminator Tournament are official after this week’s Dynamite. Adam Cole and MJF will face off with Daniel Garcia and Sammy Guevara in the finals of the tournament on next week’s show. Cole and MJF defeated Big Bill and Brian Cage to advance; meanwhile, Guevara and Garcia defeated Orange Cassidy & Darby Allin to move on.
The updated card for next week’s Dynamite, which airs live Wednesday on TBS, is:
* Blood & Guts Match: Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Konosuke Takeshita, and PAC vs. Hangman Page, Kenny Omega, the Young Bucks, and Kota Ibushi
* Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament Finals: Adam Cole and MJF vs. Daniel Garcia and Sammy Guevara
