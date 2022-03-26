wrestling / News

Blitzkrieg! Pro Energy Results: Mike Bailey In Main Event

March 26, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
"Speedball" Mike Bailey Image Credit: GCW

Blitzkrieg! Pro held their event ‘Energy’ last night at the Old Country Banquet Hall in Enfield, Connecticut. It streamed on IWTV. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Travis Huckabee def. Anthony Greene
* MSP (Aiden Aggro & The DangerKid) def. The Haven (Jay Onyx & Shawn Knyte)
* JGeorge def. 50 Cal and Bobby Orlando and Ichiban and Jimmy Townsend and Veda Scott
* CPA def. Gnarls Garvin
* Miracle Generation (Dustin Waller & Kylon King) & Sammy Diaz def. Mike Anthony & The New Gore Order (Devin Blaze & Mike Graca)
* Kirby Wackerman def. Dante
* Masha Slamovich def. MV Young
* A Message To You (Leary & Perry Von Vicious) def. CDC (Devantes & Juba) and The Apostles Of Chaos (Chris Benne & Logan Black)
* Alec Price def. Mike Bailey

