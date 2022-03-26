wrestling / News
Blitzkrieg! Pro Energy Results: Mike Bailey In Main Event
Blitzkrieg! Pro held their event ‘Energy’ last night at the Old Country Banquet Hall in Enfield, Connecticut. It streamed on IWTV. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Travis Huckabee def. Anthony Greene
* MSP (Aiden Aggro & The DangerKid) def. The Haven (Jay Onyx & Shawn Knyte)
* JGeorge def. 50 Cal and Bobby Orlando and Ichiban and Jimmy Townsend and Veda Scott
* CPA def. Gnarls Garvin
* Miracle Generation (Dustin Waller & Kylon King) & Sammy Diaz def. Mike Anthony & The New Gore Order (Devin Blaze & Mike Graca)
* Kirby Wackerman def. Dante
* Masha Slamovich def. MV Young
* A Message To You (Leary & Perry Von Vicious) def. CDC (Devantes & Juba) and The Apostles Of Chaos (Chris Benne & Logan Black)
* Alec Price def. Mike Bailey
.@ThePrizeCityOG hung w/ one of the very best in the world tonight and proved why he belongs in the thick of that conversation. Can’t wait to say I knew homeboy when.#BlitzkriegEnergy pic.twitter.com/2MjN9gQRUk
— Jordan Cassel (@jordanw_s) March 26, 2022
White Knight Driver by Masha @mashaslamovich #BlitzkriegEnergy pic.twitter.com/2KOFyUmn7g
— RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) March 26, 2022
BACKFIST AND A BEEFY BOMB #BlitzkriegEnergy pic.twitter.com/nZy8Dxc9HF
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) March 26, 2022
We are so fucking lucky to have @SpeedballBailey back in the states, man.#BlitzkriegEnergy pic.twitter.com/2qj7tS5e6h
— Jordan Cassel (@jordanw_s) March 26, 2022
Danger Kid catches Shawn Knyte stuck in the corner! #BlitzkriegEnergy pic.twitter.com/014bI27hOA
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) March 26, 2022
