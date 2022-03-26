Blitzkrieg! Pro Energy Results: Mike Bailey In Main Event

Blitzkrieg! Pro held their event ‘Energy’ last night at the Old Country Banquet Hall in Enfield, Connecticut. It streamed on IWTV. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Travis Huckabee def. Anthony Greene

* MSP (Aiden Aggro & The DangerKid) def. The Haven (Jay Onyx & Shawn Knyte)

* JGeorge def. 50 Cal and Bobby Orlando and Ichiban and Jimmy Townsend and Veda Scott

* CPA def. Gnarls Garvin

* Miracle Generation (Dustin Waller & Kylon King) & Sammy Diaz def. Mike Anthony & The New Gore Order (Devin Blaze & Mike Graca)

* Kirby Wackerman def. Dante

* Masha Slamovich def. MV Young

* A Message To You (Leary & Perry Von Vicious) def. CDC (Devantes & Juba) and The Apostles Of Chaos (Chris Benne & Logan Black)

* Alec Price def. Mike Bailey

