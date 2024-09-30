BLK Girls Wrestle Owner Currently In Jail, Is A Registered Sex Offender

As previously reported, independent promotion Blk Girlz Wrestle advertised an event called The Blk Out, but there was no event when fans showed up. The promotion also blocked talent on social media. Fightful reports that promotion owner Bryan Datrell Tanner is in jail.

Tanner, who has previously stated he has three daughters, was charged with ‘WITHHOLD SUPPORT: NON SUPPORT OF CHILDREN OR SPOUSE.’ He was booked on September 19. In addition to that, Tanner is a registered sex offender after being charged with sexual assault by a person 24 years or older on a victim age 16-17.