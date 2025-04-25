Various News: Blood Drive To Aid JCP Alum Randy Mulkey, Bob Caudle’s Wife Passes Away

– A blood drive is taking place this weekend to help Jim Crockett Promotions veteran Randy Mulkey. The Blood Connection has a drive scheduled for Sunday. PWInsider reports that Mulkey was diagnosed with triple myeloma bone cancer in December after contracting a serious case of pneumonia and also had to undergo dialysis due to kidney failure.

The site notes that Mulkey is set for a stem cell transplant and bone marrow harvest in a couple of weeks in Atlanta, after which he will undergo by chemotherapy. He has already required 22 pints of blood. The report notes that according to Mulkey, anyone can donate at their local blood centers and say they would like the donation to go towards Randy Mulkey.

– Mid-Atlantic Legends Convention promoter Greg Price, announced on Twitter on Friday morning that Jackie Caudle, the wife of Mid-Atlantic Pro Wrestling commentator Bob Caudle, passed away on Thursday night. Price wrote:

“I’m always excited to get a call from Bob Caudle, but this morning’s I was not prepared for. The voice of Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling called to let me know my friend, his wife Jackie Caudle, had passed away last night. Please keep Mr. Caudle and their family and friends in your prayers. Recently, they’d just celebrated their 76th wedding anniversary. Godspeed!”

On behalf of 411, our condolences to the Caudle family and friends.