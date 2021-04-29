Blood & Guts, Britt Baker & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has a big episode of AEW Dynamite set for next week featuring Blood & Guts and more. The following matches were announced for next week’s episode, which airs Wednesday on TNT:

* Blood & Guts: The Pinnacle vs. The Inner Circle

* AEW Tag Team Title #1 Contender’s Match: SCU vs. Varsity Blonds vs. The Acclaimed vs. Jurassic Express

* Kenny Omega & MT Nakazawa vs. Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston

* Cody Rhodes vs. QT Marshall

* Britt Baker in action