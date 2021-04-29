wrestling / News

Blood & Guts, Britt Baker & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

April 28, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite

AEW has a big episode of AEW Dynamite set for next week featuring Blood & Guts and more. The following matches were announced for next week’s episode, which airs Wednesday on TNT:

* Blood & Guts: The Pinnacle vs. The Inner Circle
* AEW Tag Team Title #1 Contender’s Match: SCU vs. Varsity Blonds vs. The Acclaimed vs. Jurassic Express
* Kenny Omega & MT Nakazawa vs. Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston
* Cody Rhodes vs. QT Marshall
* Britt Baker in action

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlight

More Stories

loading