Blood & Guts, Britt Baker & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has a big episode of AEW Dynamite set for next week featuring Blood & Guts and more. The following matches were announced for next week’s episode, which airs Wednesday on TNT:
* Blood & Guts: The Pinnacle vs. The Inner Circle
* AEW Tag Team Title #1 Contender’s Match: SCU vs. Varsity Blonds vs. The Acclaimed vs. Jurassic Express
* Kenny Omega & MT Nakazawa vs. Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston
* Cody Rhodes vs. QT Marshall
* Britt Baker in action
The #ForbiddenDoor has been opened once again, as @tonyschiavone24 just confirmed that Wednesday, May 12 @JonMoxley will defend the #IWGP US Championship against the legendary Yuji Nagata (@nagata769) LIVE on #AEWDynamite at 8/7c on TNT!
cc: @njpwglobal@njpw1972 pic.twitter.com/yqGWgIFAWf
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 29, 2021
NEXT WEEK at #BloodAndGuts
See #AEWDynamite on https://t.co/zvOOm4JoWK. Available on #FITE in select Intl markets. pic.twitter.com/FVJJDtB3St
— FITE (@FiteTV) April 29, 2021
