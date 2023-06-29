wrestling / News
Blood & Guts Match Set For AEW Dynamite In Three Weeks
The Blackpool Combat Club will battle The Elite in Blood & Guts, which the match set for AEW Dynamite next month. On Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite, The Blackpool Combat Club challenged The Elite to the match, with Jon Moxley laying out the challenge.
The match will take place on the July 19th episode of Dynamite in Boston, Massachusetts. This will be the third iteration of Blood & Guts; the BCC teamed with Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz to defeat the Jericho Appreciation Society in the 2022 iteration, while Jericho’s Inner Circle beat The Pinnacle in the inaugural match.
The feud between The Elite & the Blackpool Combat Club continues to intensify as both teams enter…BLOOD & GUTS on Wednesday, July 19th, at the @TDGarden!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS pic.twitter.com/lYW3yX7RCV
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 29, 2023
