Bloodline Acknowledgment Ceremony Set For WWE SmackDown

WWE has announced a Bloodline Acknowledgment Ceremony for this week’s episode of Smackdown. The company announced on tonight’s episode of Raw that the ceremony is set to take place on Friday’s show after Jacob Fatu debuted on last week’s show.

The updated lineup of the show, which airs live On FOX, is:

* Men’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: LA Knight vs. Logan Paul vs. Santos Escobar

* Women’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Tiffany Stratton vs. Candice LeRae vs. Jade Cargill

* Women’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Blair Davenport vs. Naomi vs. Indi Hartwell

* Bloodline Acknowledgment Ceremony