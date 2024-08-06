Bloodline Branded Sneakers To Be Released In 2025

GQ Sports reports that Bloodline-branded sneakers will be released next year. As of this writing, an exact date was not given.

This past April, Roman Reigns announced a partnership with the Jordan brand. At last Saturday’s SummerSlam, Reigns returned to WWE television by helping Cody Rhodes in the main event against Solo Sikoa.

During the appearance, Reigns was wearing the Trophy Room 1s for his appearance. Reigns has been confirmed for Friday’s WWE SmackDown.