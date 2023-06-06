Bloodline Segment Set For This Week’s WWE Smackdown

Jey Uso will have to make his choice on this week’s WWE Smackdown. It was announced by Paul Heyman on Monday’s Raw that Jey Uso will have to choice between Jimmy Uso or The Bloodline on Friday’s episode of Smackdown. Heyman predicted that Jey will remain loyal to Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa in the promo.

Jimmy Uso turned on Roman Reigns at WWE Night of Champions and tried to bring the Bloodline back together under mutual respect on last week’s Smackdown, only to be attacked by Sikoa on Reigns’ orders.

The updated card for Friday’s show is:

* Men’s Money In The Bank Qualifying Match: Butch vs. Baron Corbin

* Men’s Money In The Bank Qualifying Match: Santos Escobar vs. Mustafa Ali

* Women’s Money In The Bank Qualifying Match: IYO SKY vs. Shotzi

* Women’s Money In The Bank Qualifying Match: Bayley vs. Michin

* Jey Uso must choose between Jimmy Uso & The Bloodline