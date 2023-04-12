wrestling / News

Various News: Behind-the-Scenes of the Bloodline’s Wrestlemania Goodfellas Parody, NXT Highlights, Details On Tonight’s AEW All Access

April 12, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Image Credit: WWE

– Paul Heyman has shared a behind-the-scenes video of the Bloodline’s Goodfellas parody for Wrestlemania 39.

– There will be a new episode of AEW All Access tonight after Dynamite on TBS.

Here’s a synopsis: The Young Bucks return to the ring amid concerns over their legacy; Dr. Britt Baker shepherds in Saraya’s improbable return from a near-death injury; Sammy Guevara sets to prove himself in a Fatal 4-Way.

– Here are highlights from last night’s WWE NXT:

