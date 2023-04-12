wrestling / News
Various News: Behind-the-Scenes of the Bloodline’s Wrestlemania Goodfellas Parody, NXT Highlights, Details On Tonight’s AEW All Access
April 12, 2023 | Posted by
– Paul Heyman has shared a behind-the-scenes video of the Bloodline’s Goodfellas parody for Wrestlemania 39.
– There will be a new episode of AEW All Access tonight after Dynamite on TBS.
Here’s a synopsis: The Young Bucks return to the ring amid concerns over their legacy; Dr. Britt Baker shepherds in Saraya’s improbable return from a near-death injury; Sammy Guevara sets to prove himself in a Fatal 4-Way.”
– Here are highlights from last night’s WWE NXT:
More Trending Stories
- Audio Reveals Hulk Hogan’s Reaction To His Final WCW Match, Backstage Drama with Vince Russo
- Matt Riddle vs. The Miz Reportedly Not Canceled Due to WWE Raw Travel Issues
- Kevin Nash Wants To “Figure Out What The F—‘s Going On” Between Cody Rhodes & Brock Lesnar
- Jacy Jayne in Tight Dress, Tiffany Stratton, Zelina Vega Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos