CM Punk Wins Bloody Hell In a Cell Match, Finally Ends Feud With Drew McIntyre At WWE Bad Blood

The feud between Drew McIntyre and CM Punk is finally over after a bloody Hell in a Cell match at WWE Bad Blood. CM Punk won the match, avoiding a Claymore that caused McIntyre to land on the steps. He wrapped a chain around his knee and hit a GTS to score the pin. The two have been feuding since the Royal Rumble, when McIntyre hit a Future Shock DDT that caused Punk to tear a triceps.