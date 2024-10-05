wrestling / News
CM Punk Wins Bloody Hell In a Cell Match, Finally Ends Feud With Drew McIntyre At WWE Bad Blood
October 5, 2024 | Posted by
The feud between Drew McIntyre and CM Punk is finally over after a bloody Hell in a Cell match at WWE Bad Blood. CM Punk won the match, avoiding a Claymore that caused McIntyre to land on the steps. He wrapped a chain around his knee and hit a GTS to score the pin. The two have been feuding since the Royal Rumble, when McIntyre hit a Future Shock DDT that caused Punk to tear a triceps.
Goosebumps.#WWEBadBlood pic.twitter.com/QyT2NzMi7j
— WWE (@WWE) October 5, 2024
This match is a SPECTACLE!#WWEBadBlood pic.twitter.com/wO2xpqHoMx
— WWE (@WWE) October 5, 2024
DESTROY. DESTROY. DESTROY.#WWEBadBlood pic.twitter.com/92pF0HUXzo
— WWE (@WWE) October 5, 2024
HIAC + TABLE = 😲😲😲#WWEBadBlood pic.twitter.com/PR7sh8lKXJ
— WWE (@WWE) October 5, 2024
