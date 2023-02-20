wrestling / News

BLP All My Friends Are Enemies Results 2.18.23: Billie Starkz Competes In Street Fight, More

February 19, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
BLP All My Friends Are Enemies Image Credit: Black Label Pro

Black Label Pro’s All My Friends Are Enemies show took place on Saturday night, with Billie Starkz defending the BLP Heavyweight Championship and more. You can see the full results for the show, which took place in Crown Point, Indiana, below courtesy of Cagematch.net:

* Twist And Flip def. Hog And Dog

* Calvin Tankman def. 1 Called Manders

* Eli Isom def. Aerostar

* Alice Crowley & Naturday Saints def. Matt Knicks & Pick N Pop

* Crash Jaxon def. Vinny Pacifico

* Isaiah Broner & Joseline Navarro def. The Haven (Jay Onyx & Shawn Knyte)

* Kzy def. Tre Lamar

* Aaron Williams & Gary Jay def. Miracle Generation

* BLP Heavyweight Championship Street Fight: Billie Starkz def. Brogan Finlay

