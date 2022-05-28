BLP Always Bet On Black (Label Pro) Results

May 28, 2022 | Posted by

Black Label Pro held their event BLP Always Bet On Black (Label Pro) last night at the Silver Nugget Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. It aired on FITE. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Dan The Dad def. Dark Sheik

* Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) def. Josh Alexander & Yuya Uemura

* Anthony Greene def. Marcus Mathers

* Joey Janela def. Super Crazy

* Crash Jaxon def. Keita Murray and Kobe Durst and The Rotation

* Nick Wayne def. Titus Alexander

* Mike Bailey def. Cole Radrick

* Billie Starkz def. Effy

* Tom Lawlor def. Jordan Oliver

* Kevin Blackwood def. Shazza McKenzie

Roaring Elbow from Janela puts away Super Crazy in a super fun match! #BLPVegas pic.twitter.com/2unopcYqYZ — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) May 28, 2022

Crash Jaxson straight up DUMPS Kobe Durst & The Rotation! #BLPVegas pic.twitter.com/1T0XqWJIpa — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) May 28, 2022

BRUTAL Short Arm Lariat from Cole Radrick! #BLPVegas pic.twitter.com/Fo2HUlTYQT — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) May 28, 2022