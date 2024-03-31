BLP at SCX II Results 3.29.24: Matt Cardona Battles Nic Nemeth, More

Black Label Pro held their BLP at SCX II: The Squeakquel show on Friday night, with Matt Cardona vs. Nic Nemeth and more. You can see the full results below from the Indianapolis, Indiana show, per Fightful):

* SCX Championship Match: Nic Nemeth def. Matt Cardona

* Dan The Dad & Effy def. MxM (Mason Madden & Mansoor).

* Myron Reed def. Dex Royal.

* Alex Zayne def. Skye Blue.

* Kevin Ku, Sabin Gauge & Koda Hernandez def. Matt Makowski, Davey Bang & August Matthews.

* Elijah def. Mance Warner.

* Arbo’s Cheese Dip Big Cheese Championship Rumble Match: Rachel Armstrong def. Davey Bang, Darren Fly, Hayden Backlund, Trevor Outlaw, Cole Radrick, Levi Everett, Nate Cobain, Maggie Lee, Myung-Jae Lee, Percy Drews, Paul Burchill, Adam Slade, Puf, Bradley Prescott IV, Josh Crane, Gaston LaRue, Brother Earth, Trip Jordy, Sean Ross Sapp, Swoggle, Damien Reel, Damon Reel, Steve Kaye, Aleah James, J-Rod, Brittnie Brooks, Xia Brookside, and Skye Blue

