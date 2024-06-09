wrestling / News

BLP Family Reunion Results: Tag Team Titles Change Hands

June 8, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
BLP Family Reunion Image Credit: BLP

Black Label Pro held its event BLP Family Reunion last night at Logan Square Auditorium in Chicago, IL. You can find results below, via Fightful:

* Jordan Oliver def. Rico Gonzalez
* Janai Kai & Rachel Armstrong def. Maggie Lee & Shazza McKenzie
* Lee Moriarty def. Dominic Garrini
* Hot Commodity (Hayden Backlund & Trevor Outlaw) def. Gahbage Daddies (Alec Price & Cole Radrick)
* Dex Royal def. Dan The Dad and Puf and Shane Sabre
* BLP Heavyweight Championship: Kevin Ku (c) def. Miyu Yamashita
* Kevin Ku called out Jinder Mahal (Raj Dhesi)
* Joey Janela def. Myung-Jae Lee
* PROGRESS Tag Team Championships: SAnitY (Axel Tischer & Big Damo) (c) def. The Highlight Reel (Damien Reel & Damon Reel)
* BLP Midwest Championship: Matt Makowski (c) def. Tom Lawlor
* Billie Starkz def. Kylie Rae
* BLP Tag Team Championships: Latinos Most Wanted (Koda Hernandez & Sabin Gauge) def. Bang And Matthews (August Matthews & Davey Bang) (c) to win the titles.

