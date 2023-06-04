BLP Fancy Wrestling 2 Results 6.3.23: Cole Radrick Battles Billie Starkz, More

Black Label Pro Fancy Wrestling 2 took place on Saturday night, with Cole Radrick taking on Billie Starkz and more. You can check out the full results from the Crown Point, Indiana show, which aired on FITE TV, below (per Fightful):

* Latinos Most Wanted def. Twist And Flip

* Brogan Finlay def. Hunter Drake and Rico Gonzalez

* Tom Lawlor def. Eli Isom

* Calvin Tankman def. Myung-Jae Lee

* Mance Warner def. Steph De Lander

* Dan The Dad, Ryan Clancy, Trik Davis & Victor Analog def. Alice Crowley, Levi Everett & Naturday Saints by DQ

* Trevor Outlaw def. Matt Brannigan

* Kevin Ku def. Mike Bailey

* BLP Tag Team Championship Match: Bang Bros def. Miracle Generation

* Miyu Yamashita def. Rachel Armstrong

* BLP Heavyweight Championship Match: Cole Radrick def. Billie Starkz

The Bang Bros are for everyone!! #BLPFancy pic.twitter.com/xt7DDdnuh0 — Pluggo | Between Two Beards | Love Wrestling (@Pluggo_) June 3, 2023

Raddy Daddy Vs Space Jesus for the @BLabelPro Championship!! Let’s go!!!!! #BLPFancy pic.twitter.com/b8zwxiCIlu — Pluggo | Between Two Beards | Love Wrestling (@Pluggo_) June 4, 2023