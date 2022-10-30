wrestling / News
BLP Grapplers From The Black Lagoon Complete Results 10.29.2022: Heavyweight Championship, Midwest Championship, & More
The Grapplers From The Black (Label Pro) Lagoon event was hosted by Black Label Pro on October 29 in New Albany, IN. You can see the complete results (per PWPonderings) and find a few highlights below.
*Levi Everett defeated Crash Jaxon
*Hog & Dog (Megabyte Ronnie & Matt Brannigan) defeated Gotch Bros (Joey & Jacob Gotch), Bulking Season (Chuck Stone & Arthur McArthur) and Naturday Saints (Adam Slade & Bradley Prescott)
*Jake Something defeated Dan The Dad
*Lee Moriarty defeated Adam Priest
*Bang Bros (August Matthews & Davey Bang) & Tre LaMar defeated Twist And Flip (Darren Fly & Nate Kobain) & Isaiah Moore
*Brogan Finlay defeated Billie Starkz
*BLP Midwest Championship No DQ Match: Joshua Bishop defeated Cole Radrick
*Sawyer Wreck defeated Shazza McKenzie
*BLP Heavyweight Championship Match: Calvin Tankman defeated Alec Price
SH******T! Don’t make @theleemoriarty mad! 🫢 @BLabelPro #SpookyBLP
➡️ @indiewrestling, https://t.co/Xaxi7bt161 pic.twitter.com/Jb5B0ETZXX
— ✨𝐖𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐊𝐚𝐦✨ (@TheKamDreesen) October 29, 2022
Awesome Combo from @theleemoriarty #SpookyBLP pic.twitter.com/spcxwkfsWz
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) October 29, 2022
.@DaveyBang got CAUGHT! HOLY SH*T! 😱@BLabelPro #SpookyBLP
➡️ @indiewrestling, https://t.co/Xaxi7bt161 pic.twitter.com/XpfivhG9KV
— ✨𝐖𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐊𝐚𝐦✨ (@TheKamDreesen) October 29, 2022
AHHHHHH GAHHHDDD!!! 😱😱@Shazza_McKenzie @SawyerWreck @BLabelPro #SpookyBLP
➡️ @indiewrestling, https://t.co/Xaxi7bbqet pic.twitter.com/RpyGs9nGmX
— ✨𝐖𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐊𝐚𝐦✨ (@TheKamDreesen) October 29, 2022
CRACK. THE. DOME.@CalvinTankman @BLabelPro #SpookyBLP
➡️ @indiewrestling, https://t.co/Xaxi7bbY41 pic.twitter.com/NHrCPooO2u
— ✨𝐖𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐊𝐚𝐦✨ (@TheKamDreesen) October 29, 2022
